Columbia Fire Department collects food items to feed needy families this holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is held it’s “Firefighters Feeding Families” holiday food drive Friday. Firefighters and staff gathered around the department headquarters on Laurel Street to collect non-perishable food items.

The department says while they collect food items every year for the community, they knew this year, the need for food was much greater.

If you’re in need of food assistance, call 803-545-0213.