RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Richland County Councilwoman will face a judge Friday morning after being indicted on 24 charges alleging misconduct in office.

Councilwoman Dalhi Myers will have a bond hearing at the Richland County Courthouse at 10 a.m.

According to the indictment, Myers is charged for the following crimes:

Drawing and uttering a fraudulent check (value more than $5,000) (1 count)

Embezzlement (10 counts)

Misconduct in office (2 counts)

Use of campaign funds for personal expenses (1 count)

Use of official position for personal gain (10 counts)

Governor Henry McMaster has suspended Myers and appointed Cheryl English to serve as a member of Richland County Council in the seat representing District 10.

According to the Governor’s office, English, who was elected to the seat in November, will serve until Myers is formally acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until January 1 when her four year term will begin.

To see the full indictment, click here.