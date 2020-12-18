Nextdoor app featuring Holiday Cheer map to find the best holiday decorations in your neighborhood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re still looking for some local holiday cheer, the Nextdoor Holiday Cheer Map is here to help. In partnership with the Hallmark Channel, the Holiday Cheer Map is an interactive local guide to share and discover the best holiday decorations around town. No matter which holiday you celebrate, get in the spirit by exploring the map to see which homes have holiday displays for a safe sight seeing festivity.

You can download the Nextdoor app to join the fun and celebrate safely.