Richland Councilwoman indicted on ‘public corruption’ charges faces judge Friday

Dalhi Myers faces a judge Friday for allegedly using tax payer money for personal trips, shopping spree

Richland Co. SC (WOLO) — Outgoing Richland County Councilwoman Dalhi Myers has been indicted by a state Grand Jury on public corruption charges.

The state’s case against Myers includes allegations that she used thousands of taxpayer dollars for personal expenses.

Myers faced a judge Friday morning. The state has brought forward 24 charges against Dalhi Myers, including Embezzlement, Use of an Official Position for Personal Gain, and Misconduct in Office.

The grand jury indictment says Myers spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on a county-issued purchasing card on trips to Illinois, Georgia, Tennessee, and Greece, and claims she also used the card for a shopping spree at Sam’s Club.

Governor Henry McMaster issued an Executive Order which suspended Myers and gave clearance to appoint Cheryl English to serve as a member of Richland County Council in the seat representing District 10.

According to the Governor’s office, English, who was elected to the seat in November, will serve until Myers is formally either acquitted, or convicted of the crimes she is accused of, if the indictment is disposed of, or until January 1 when her four year term is set to begin.

Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston released a statement in reference to the allegations telling residents there is nothing more important than having “trust” and “confidence” in officials and local government they have elected and say the council is ” committed to serving our residents with excellence, transparency and enhanced accountability.” Livingston goes on to say,

“While I am disappointed in and concerned about the alleged conduct of Councilwoman Dalhi Myers, I respect the due process of law and her right to defend herself against these allegations in court. Despite this troubling situation, the Richland County Council and its hundreds of dedicated employees will continue to work hard every day to serve the public with honor and integrity. To that end, Richland County Council will review recommendations to improve the accountability and transparency in its use of purchasing cards.

If you would like to see the indictment in its entirety you can click on the link provided here.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott reports.