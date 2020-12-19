DHEC: 2,919 new Coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Saturday, reported 2,919 new cases and 16 new deaths.

Health officials say there were 12,767 new individual test results reported statewide and 22.9% percent were positive.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 250,386/20,151

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,529/366

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,286,655

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 167