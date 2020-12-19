DHEC hosting numerous Coronavirus test sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get a Coronavirus test, State health officials continue to host test sites across South Carolina.

DHEC reports that testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus.

Right now, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it is hosting nearly 300 Coronavirus testing sites.

To find a testing location near you, click here (scdhec.gov/findatest)