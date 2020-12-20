‘Carolina Lights’ delivers holiday drive thru light show at SC State Fairgrounds

If you're looking for a holiday light show, you can head to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and you don't have to get out of your car
‘Carolina Lights’ is a drive-thru holiday light show that features more than 100 led light displays.
As you drive through the fairgrounds you can see the 12 days of Christmas, a nativity scene, a dancing field of Christmas trees, and a 25-foot-tall frosty.

Carolina Lights is open now through December 27, but will be closed on Christmas day.

For times, dates and admission, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights

