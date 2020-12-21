Town of Lexington votes in favor of extending expired mask ordinance

Council members voted 5 to 2 in favor of the ordinance that will remain in place until May 2021

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — After letting their mask ordinance expire late last month Lexington’s Town Council met Monday night for a special called meeting to discuss a new ordinance that requires face covering be warn inside retail businesses within town limits.

While there were many speakers at Monday’s meeting who argued against another mask mandate— the Council ultimately voted 5 to 2 in favor of a enacting a new mask ordinance effective immediately and will remain in effect until May 1st, 2021.