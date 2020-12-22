Gamecocks pull out of Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to a source close to the Gamecock football program Tuesday, the Gamecocks will not play in Saturday’s Gasparilla Bowl against UAB, due to COVID-19 issues within the organization.

Carolina ends the season with a 2-8 record.

“Between members of the coaching staff and student-athletes, COVID and contact tracing has taken a toll too high for us to overcome,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement Tuesday. “I have notified the bowl and the SEC office that we are not able to play in the game on Saturday.

ABC Columbia can confirm the Gamecocks had to cancel practice Monday after at least one positive COVID-19 test within the organization.

The Gamecocks had a players-only meeting at noon Tuesday, followed by a meeting with Tanner.