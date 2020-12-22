Governor Henry McMaster tests postive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released on Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Office of the Governor, McMaster was notified of his positive test result late Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms with slight fatigue and a cough. Per protocol, the governor will self-isolate for 10 days.

First Lady Peggy McMaster tested positive for the virus on Friday but has not experienced any symptoms. Officials say both are in good spirits, and the governor is continuing to work from the Governor’s Residence. The governor has been self isolating since his wife’s positive test result.

The Office of the Governor says McMaster will be given Monoclonal Antibody treatment on Tuesday, which is a treatment available to the public with a physician’s order.

The governor took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of safe behaviors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Governor McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”