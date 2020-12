Myrtle Beach woman convicted of putting two newborn babies in a dumpster is appealing her conviction

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A woman convicted of putting two newborn babies in a dumpster is hoping to have that conviction overturned. The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports Alyssa Dayvault has filed for an appeal.

She was sentenced to a total of 80 years in prison on two charges of homicide by child abuse.