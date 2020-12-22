Warrants obtained for NC man accused of carjacking an off-duty police officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they obtained multiple warrants for a North Carolina man accused of carjacking an off-duty police officer in Orangeburg County. Deputies say 31-year-old Shia Lee faces charges of carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities say police in North Carolina took Lee into custody after he fled and was stopped in Bamberg by stop sticks. “This individual was taken into custody after he was fleeing from Denmark police and ran into Bamberg police,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “My investigators determined this was the individual we were looking for.”

Authorities say Lee faces charges in multiple jurisdictions.