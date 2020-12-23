Berkeley County man charged with threatening the life of a public official

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says that a Berkeley County man has been charged after he made threats to a circuit court judge. Officials say 35-year-old Altony Brooks has been charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official.

According to authorities, On October 16, Brooks called a circuit court judge to object to a ruling made against him. Officials say Brooks proceeded to use racial slurs while threatening to “bring all his friends” and “take care of the victim in any way possible.”

Deputies say Brooks was brought into custody on Wednesday and faces up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.