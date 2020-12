CFD fills more than 200 bags of food for the less fortunate in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thanks to viewers like you, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department was able to fill more than 200 bags of food for those in need in the Midlands. The “Firefighters Feeding Families” food drive was last Friday and the department said they had a great turnout from those getting in the holiday spirit by giving what they could to those less fortunate in their own backyards.