Fairfield deputies still looking for answers from fatal shooting in October

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies in Fairfield County are still looking for answers in an October shooting that resulted in the death of a Midlands teen. Investigators say on October 24, 17-year-old Trevis Boyd was shot and killed near the intersection of Clarks Bridge Road and Highway 215 in the Blair Community. Deputies say it happened around 8:30 that evening.