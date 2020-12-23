Former SCANA CEO to plead guilty to fraud charges on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Office of U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that Kevin B. Marsh, the former Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors Chairman of SCANA Corporation, will plead guilty in federal court to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

The plea is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29 at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia. Marsh is scheduled for a hearing on a state charge at noon the same day at the Richland County Judicial Center.