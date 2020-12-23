Amber Alert for two young Simpsonville children has been cancelled

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division put out an Amber Alert on behalf of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for two young children that, they say, were abducted by their father. Investigators say that at approximately 8:15 a.m., Walter Louis Greene IV, 26, assaulted his estranged wife and took her car and their two young children from a home at 351 Roberts Road in Simpsonville.

Authorities describe Greene as a biracial man with brown eyes, black dreadlocks, stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. Officials say he was wearing black sweatpants, a blue and orange hooded sweatshirt and blue shoes.

Investigators say the the two children abducted were 3-month-old Majesty Greene and 1-year-old Paradyce Greene. Authorities describe them both as black females with brown eyes and black hair. authorities say Majesty weighs 8 pounds, is 20 inches tall and was wearing a white onesie with dinosaurs. Officials say Paradyce weighs 25 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a black speckled shirt.

Investigators say Greene left the scene in a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with a South Carolina license tag “SGF636” and damage to the left fender.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials cancelled the Amber Alert.