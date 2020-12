Help save lives in this year’s ABC Columbia blood drive!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help save lives through the ABC Columbia blood drive with the American Red Cross. It kicks off Tuesday, January 5. You can donate at the Flight Fit N Fun location at Sandhills from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. or at the Irmo location from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information from the Red Cross, visit www.redcrossblood.org.