Columbia Fire Department offers tips on keeping you and your home safe while celebrating the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has some tips to keep your holiday from ending in tragedy. The department says you should make sure all heating sources are away from your Christmas tree, make sure your tree is watered daily, keep lit candles away from flammable decorations as well as children and pets. Finally, make sure you turn off all of your holiday lights when you are not home.