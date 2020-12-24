Lawmakers fail to pass amendment to coronavirus relief bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, the House of Representatives failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000. The $900 billion coronavirus relief bill passed Monday, but President Trump refused to sign it, demanding the individual stimulus checks be increased from $600 to $2,000. The relief package is now on hold, delaying those payments.

The cutoff for unemployment benefits under the last COVID-19 relief bill expire the day after Christmas, and without the funding bill attached to the relief package, the U.S. government will shut down Monday at midnight.

House Democrats tried to quickly pass the bill by a unanimous consent request Thursday morning, but Republicans rejected the move.