Don’t know what to do with your Christmas tree? DNR suggests giving it back to nature

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a way to get rid of your Christmas tree, the Department of Natural Resources has a solution. They suggest you give your tree back to nature.

The department says discarded trees can be put to good use in rural areas as erosion control or to provide shelter for small animals. Biologists say trees can also be used to attract fish as they serve as homes for aquatic insects that small fish feed on.