Federal and state hearings for former SCANA CEO have been postponed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A statement released by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says that the state hearing for former SCANA Corporation CEO Kevin Marsh has been postponed. The hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 29 at noon. Officials say Marsh faces the charge of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses value $10,000 or more on the state level.

The statement also said that the hearing on the CEO’s federal charges, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. the same day, has been postponed as well. Marsh was expected to plead guilty to charges of mail and wire fraud at this hearing.