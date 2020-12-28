Leesville man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

Mike Olson,
Moore, Brandon Scott

Brandon Scott Moore
Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Lexington County man has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor. Authorities say 31-year-old Brandon Scott Moore, of Leesville, was arrested by investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force on December 23, and faces up to 10 years in prison for his charge. Authorities allege that Moore solicited sex from a minor.

Authorities say the investigation was carried out by the United States Marshals Service, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and members of the state’s ICAC Task Force.

