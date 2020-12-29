American Airlines says the new stimulus bill will help them pay furloughed pilots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An American Airlines memo tells its previously furloughed pilots that the newly passed stimulus bill will get them paid. Additionally, they don’t actually need to show up for work to get their money. It says only about 60 of the more than 1,200 pilots it furloughed will return to flying, but not until March.

The new $900 billion bill gives airlines and contractors $16 billion for worker payroll support. The bill also bans any new furloughs until March 31.