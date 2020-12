Human remains discovered by S. Beltline Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says human remains were discovered by a citizen in a wooded area on the 700 block of South Beltline Boulevard on Monday.

At this time, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says he believes the remains are that of a male. Officials say a forensic exam will be performed to determine more information about the remains, such as the cause of death.