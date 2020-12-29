Sumter County deputies searching for missing man

1/2 Jackson Garcia 1 Jackson Garcia Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/2 Jackson Garcia 2 Jackson Garcia Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for 18-year-old Jackson Garcia, who was reported missing. Authorities say Garcia was last seen on December 26 at a relative’s home on Ithica Drive. Deputies say he was last seen wearing light grey sweatpants, black and white shoes as well as a dark colored jacket. According to authorities, Garcia has a history of mental illness and is not currently taking his medication.

If seen, you are asked to call either 911, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.