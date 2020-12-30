Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott out for Sugar Bowl after entering COVID protcol

CLEMSON, S.C. — Today Clemson announced that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott would be unavailable for the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State after entering COVID protocols.

He will not be traveling with the team to New Orleans today, Clemson is set to face the Buckeyes at 8:00 p.m. Friday night in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers currently rank third in the nation with 44.9 points scored per game, 10th in the nation with 507 total yards of offense per game, and seventh in the nation with 343.8 passing yards per game.

Clemson has not confirmed yet who will take over play calling duties for Elliott in the Sugar Bowl.