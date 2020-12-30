Lawmakers unhappy with state’s vaccine roll-out despite above average numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers are questioning the pace of the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout even as health officials say they’re vaccinating people faster than the rest of the country.

The health department says the state has administered about 35,000 of the 112,000 doses received by Wednesday.

The agency says that’s 31%, or double that of other Southeastern states. State lawmakers frustrated with the health agency’s pandemic response says the department needs to communicate its vaccine plan better to both the legislature and the public.

Hospitals say they’re vaccinating front line health care workers as fast as they can.