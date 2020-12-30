Local health officials and Columbia Mayor stress staying home this New Year’s Eve holiday

COLOMBIA (WOLO): As covid-19 infections spread at alarming rates across South Carolina, local leaders and health officials held a virtual press conference Wednesday to urge South Carolinians to stay home this New Year’s Eve.

Since Christmas day, more than 11-thousand new coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina and more than 120 deaths. And as those cases rise, so too are the number of hospitalizations.

Prisma Health President and CEO, Mark O’Halla says, “yesterday Prisma had 453 patients hospitalized due to covid across the system. To put that into context, in July the single worst day we had from an inpatient hospitalization perspective for the system was 310.”

So this New Year’s Eve, health officIals and local leaders like Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin are pleading with residents to celebrate at home. “Let’s take advantage of technology and virtual parties and celebrations. Tune into Famously Hot New Year this year. For the very first time in a decade we’re having it online.”

Prisma Health has received more than 27,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and so far has administered more than 6,000…but Prisma Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Richard Scott says while there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s not time to quit. “I can only tell you that if the ball continues from Christmas, it will take up almost all of our remaining capacity to handle what happens in the 7-10 days after New Year’s.”

“Follow the guidelines. Wear the masks. Bring in the new year at home with your family. i can’t think of any way better to do it than that. and we’ll manage through this. we’ll get through all of this,” said O’Halla.

Mayor Benjamin says police will be out enforcing mask ordinances, and limiting large gatherings this holiday.