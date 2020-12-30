Richland County Coroner provides update on the human remains found Tuesday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner’s Office is continuing to work to identify remains found Tuesday in Columbia. The remains were found by a man walking in a wooded area on the 700 block of Beltline Boulevard.

Coroner Gary Watts says an anthropologist has been brought in to help identify the remains. The coroner says it could be some time before the identity of the remains found Tuesday are known.