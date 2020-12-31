Governor McMaster calls on DHEC to disclose information about status and location of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the public

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster wrote a letter to the chairman of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, asking the department to provide the public with information about the status and location of every coronavirus vaccine dose in the state. The governor said that this is “critical to maintaining the public’s confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.”

Governor McMaster asked DHEC to disclose this information on the department’s coronavirus dashboard.

The governor’s full letter can be found in the tweet he sent out below.

