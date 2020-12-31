Lugoff woman pronounced dead after wreck on Deschamps Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, a Lugoff woman was pronounced dead on the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on Deschamps Road Wednesday morning. Authorities say 35-year-old Tiffany Smith, of Boulware Road, was traveling north bound on Deschamps Road near Patriot Parkway around 5:11 a.m. when the car ran off the left side of the road and struck multiple trees.

Officials say an autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.