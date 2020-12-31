OCSO: Three men arrested, charged with stealing catalytic converters

1/3 MICHAEL BROWN Michael Brown Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/3 AUSTIN FLOYD Austin Floyd Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/3 BRANDON HANNA Brandon Hanna Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, three men have been arrested and charged with stealing catalytic converters from local vehicles.

Deputies say Austin Floyd, 36, of Pelion and Michael Brown, 42, of Orangeburg have each been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, malicious injury to personal property, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals and trespassing in one case. Additionally deputies say Brandon Hanna, 31, of St. Matthews has been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, malicious injury to personal property and transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals in yet another unrelated theft.

Investigators say a man told them the catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle on his Hideaway Lane property. Deputies say camera footage shows two men, who investigators determined to be Brown and Floyd, get out of a vehicle that drove onto the property on Christmas night.

On December 20, deputies say a Columbia Road funeral home owner reported the catalytic converters were cut out of two vehicles. Investigators say they determined that Hanna was part of this theft.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says more charges could follow as the investigation continues.