Sumter man pronounced dead after shooting on Wednesday night, two suspects arrested

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, a man died as a result of a shooting incident that took place Wednesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m., officers with the City of Sumter Police Department say they responded to Brown Street and Pine Street in Sumter to reports of a shooting. Officials say Marquis Porcher, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Sumter Police Department says they arrested two individuals in connection with the shooting. Police say Johnathan Miquel Conorquie, 24, of Carolina Avenue and Jquwan Markeist Nero, 24, of Mitchell Street have each been charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.