Experts say the COVID-19 vaccine rarely causes allergies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You may have heard warnings about COVID-19 vaccines and severe allergic reactions, but a group of allergists is making sure people know the vaccine is safe for most people with common allergies. Allergy and immunology experts at Massachusetts General Hospital say the ingredients in the shot rarely cause allergies, even in people with allergies to foods or medications.

The group, however, is advising vaccine administrators to watch people with allergies closely after the shot so they can be treated quickly if they have any reactions.