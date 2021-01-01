Fee waived after distilleries making hand sanitizer during the pandemic were accidentally charged $15,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Distilleries that switched to making hand sanitizer in 2020 found out the government rescinded a $15,000 fee it charged the distilleries earlier this year. The Department of Health and Human Services said the fee was charged by mistake.

Hundreds of businesses began making sanitizers after supplies of the important product dwindled in March. In order to do so, they had to register as drug makers, and pay a fee to the government, but the HHS says these heroes should be applauded for these actions, and not taxed.