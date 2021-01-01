President Trump extends immigration restrictions through March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Trump announced, on New Years Eve, that he is extending the restrictions on immigration, just hours before the current order was set to expire. He says the restrictions are necessary, citing the pandemic’s impact on the labor market.

The new order extends his immigration proclamation from April that targeted immigrants who are seeking to legally migrate to the United States. The restriction on immigration continues until March 31, two months after Trump is out of office.