DHEC reports 4,219 new coronavirus cases, 84 deaths in SC

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,219 new coronavirus cases and 84 new deaths in the state. This data is accurate as of Wednesday, December 30th.

South Carolina now has a total of 287,776 positive cases since the outbreak began, and a total of 4,968 deaths.

Out of 12,722 tests taken, 33.2% were positive.