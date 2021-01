3,952 new coronavirus cases in SC, 28 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — DHEC reported 3,952 new cases of covid-19 in South Carolina Sunday, and 28 confirmed deaths.

South Carolina’s total confirmed cases is 296,093.

5,042 South Carolinians have died from the virus.

Of the 13,364 most recent test results, 29.6 percent were reported positive.