Heathwood Hall star Ronnie Porter commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second straight year, Mr. Richland County is staying home and playing for South Carolina.

Hammond’s Alex Huntley took the trophy last year after committing to the Gamecocks, this year it was Heathwood Hall’s Ronnie Porter who announced his commitment to the Gamecocks after earning the Mr. Football honors for Richland County. He’ll be a preferred walk-on in 2020.

Porter posted very impressive stats on both sides of the ball for the Highlanders in 2020. He rushed for over 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, and posted 98 tackles with seven sacks on defense.