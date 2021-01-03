Lexington Police search for 11-year-old near Old Cherokee Rd.

COLOMBIA (WOLO): Update 5:45pm: Lexington Police say Olivia Oexner has been found by officers and she is being transported to the hospital. Community Crisis Response & Intervention (CCRI) is assisting in the incident.

Officers of the Lexington Police Department are actively searching for Olivia Oexner in the woods behind businesses in the area of Sunset Blvd. near Old Cherokee Road Sunday.

Police say Olivia is an 11-year-old white female wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and has pink, blue, and purple colored hair. She is experiencing a mental health crisis and officers are extensively searching the area for her.

If you see her, Lexington Police say to immediately call 803-359-6260.