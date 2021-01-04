Columbia Fire Chief gets first of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins: 'Grateful to be able to recieve this crucial vaccination as we begin 2021'
Rochelle Dean,
Image: Columbia Fire Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia- Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins has been given the coronavirus vaccine.

The man who has spent years protecting South Carolinians, is one step closer to having another layer of protection against COVID-19. Chief  Jenkins received the first of two doses given to him by staff at Prisma Health Richland Hospital Monday.

While the Chief says he’s ‘grateful to receive the vaccine’ he says he hopes it is more widely available to the general public soon so more people can get vaccinated to help fight the virus.

The Columbia Fire Department took to twitter where the Chief took an opportunity to speak about getting the vaccine and thank members of the staff who administered it.

In a statement released Monday, Chief Jenkins saying in part,

“My hope is that as the vaccine becomes more widely available that more people will pursue opportunities to receive it. Vaccines are going to be one of our most effective tools in fighting this deadly virus and ultimately reducing its threat. Only by working together can we reach that goal.”

 

 

