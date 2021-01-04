Columbia Fire Chief gets first of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia- Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins has been given the coronavirus vaccine.

The man who has spent years protecting South Carolinians, is one step closer to having another layer of protection against COVID-19. Chief Jenkins received the first of two doses given to him by staff at Prisma Health Richland Hospital Monday.

While the Chief says he’s ‘grateful to receive the vaccine’ he says he hopes it is more widely available to the general public soon so more people can get vaccinated to help fight the virus.

The Columbia Fire Department took to twitter where the Chief took an opportunity to speak about getting the vaccine and thank members of the staff who administered it.

GREAT 👍🏻 JOB CHIEF JENKINS!! Today our Fire Chief received his vaccination for COVID19 courtesy of the staff @theprismahealth ! According to Chief Jenkins the experience was great and it didn’t hurt!

Thanks for helping in the fight against COVID19 Chief! pic.twitter.com/NYOQ9LE0au — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 4, 2021

In a statement released Monday, Chief Jenkins saying in part,