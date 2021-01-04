CPD: Man arrested after being accused of scamming victim out of over $300,000

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they arrested a man who is accused of scamming a victim out of over $300,000. Police say Damon D. McDuffie, 44, turned himself in on Monday for obtaining property under false pretenses.

Authorities say McDuffie is accused of signing a contract as “Heritage Construction Inspection and Mitigation Services” with the male victim, for a construction project worth more than $300,000. Police say McDuffie is accused of cashing the payment without providing the agreed upon services.

Police say McDuffie is being housed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.