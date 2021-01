Deadly new year on South Carolina roadways

SC Highway Patrol says 9 people were killed on the roadways in the state

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The new year’s holiday turned was a deadly one on South Carolina roadways.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) announced nine people died in accidents between six p-m new year’s eve and just before midnight on the first.

Officials say that number is up from last year during the same time period where there were four fatalities reported.