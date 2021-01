FDA to discuss giving half doses of Moderna vaccine to people aged 18-55

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food Drug Administration is meeting this week to consider giving half doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 18-55. The head of Operation Warp Speed says clinical data shows the vaccine can be just as effective at half doses in that age group.

U.S. Vaccine Chief Moncef Slaoui says this could make the coronavirus vaccine available to twice as many people under age 55.