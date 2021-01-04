FDA warns pet owners after 28 dogs die from aflatoxin in dog food

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration is warning about high levels of aflatoxin in some pet foods after 28 dogs reportedly died. The food containing the toxin has been identified as certain SPORTMiX products, manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods.

According to the FDA, aflatoxin is produced by a type of mold, and it can grow on grains used as ingredients in pet food and can cause illness or deaths in pets. Pets poisoned by the toxin can display symptoms that include jaundice, loss of appetite and vomiting.