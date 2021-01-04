Fetal human remains found inside wall of Spartanburg residence

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after fetal human skeletal remains were found within a wall of a residence.

Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed his office was called to a residence in the town of Pacolet Saturday evening, Jan. 2, regarding possible remains being found inside the residence.

The coroner says fetal human remains were found inside of a wall and that based on limited information at this time, it is believed the remains have been concealed for “a long period of time.”

The remains have been summitted to a forensic anthropologist for further examination.

“Anthropology exams take much longer than pathology exams,” Clevenger wrote in an email to media outlets. “Please be mindful that it may take me several months to obtain the report from our forensic anthropology in this case.”

The coroner says the investigation is in the beginning stages at this point and that his office will be following up with law enforcement after the exam “to determine other aspects of the investigation.”