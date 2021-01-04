Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating after a body is discovered in a freezer at an abandoned home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after, they say, a body was discovered in a freezer at an abandoned home in Norway.

Investigators say eight individuals went to the home on Woodview Circle after they heard it was haunted. According to authorities, one of the individuals saw a deep freezer in the home and opened it, discovering what he thought was a body wearing blue jeans and socks.

Deputies say they responded to the scene and found a badly decomposed body in the freezer.

The investigation is ongoing.