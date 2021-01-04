RCSD asking for help identifying suspect from an assault and robbery at the Kroger on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who, they say, assaulted another man and stole gift cards he was attempting to purchase. Authorities say the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. on December 26 at the Kroger located at 10136 Two Notch Road.

RCSD provided surveillance footage from the incident.

Deputies say the video shows the suspect walk up to the victim at the self checkout, punch him in the face, knocking him to the ground and stole the gift cards the victim was attempting to purchase.

Authorities say the man was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.