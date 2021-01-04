Virtual parade to follow President-elect Biden’s inauguration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Members of President-elect Joe Biden’s Inaugural Committee say there will be a virtual parade after Biden is sworn in, to minimize crowds. They are also urging people not to travel to the nation’s capital, and instead watch the event online or on TV.

The televised, virtual parade will celebrate American heroes and reflect on our nation’s diversity and heritage. The event will also feature performances in communities across the country. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.